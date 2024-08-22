Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Heroin or Fentanyl: Prevalence of Confirmed Fentanyl in ED Patients with Suspected Heroin Overdose

Journal: Journal of the American College of Emergency Physicians Open, 2024, doi: 10.1002/emp2.13235 Authors: Siri Shastry, Jonathan Lin, Kim Aldy, Jeffrey Brent, Paul Wax, Alex Krotulski, Sharan Campleman, … Alex F. Manini Abstract: Background: United States drug overdose deaths are being driven by the increasing prevalence of fentanyl, but whether patients are knowingly using fentanyl is unclear. We examined the analytical confirmation of fentanyl in emergency department (ED) patients with documented heroin overdose. Hypothesis: We hypothesized that the proportion of fentanyl and fentanyl analogs would be higher than that of confirmed heroin. Methods: This is a subgroup analysis from a prospective multicenter consecutive cohort of ED patients age 18+ with opioid overdose presenting to 10 US sites within the Toxicology Investigators Consortium from 2020 to 2021. Toxicology analysis was performed using liquid chromatography quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometry. De-identified toxicology results were paired with the clinical database. The primary outcome was the proportion of patients with fentanyl analytes detected in their serum. Results: Of 1006 patients screened, 406 were eligible, and of 168 patients who reported that they had taken heroin or had a documented heroin overdose, 88% (n = 147) were in fact found to have fentanyl and/or a fentanyl analog present on serum analysis (p < 0.0001). In contrast, only 46 of the 168 patients with reported or documented heroin overdose (27%) were found to have heroin biomarkers present. Conclusion: The prevalence of confirmed fentanyl in ED patients with suspected heroin overdose was extremely high, while the prevalence of heroin was very low. There was a high degree of mismatch between the opioids believed to be the overdose agent versus the actual opioids identified on serum toxicology. Clinicians in the United States should presume that fentanyl is involved in all illicit opioid overdoses and should counsel patients on harm reduction measures. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Aberrant Neural Computation of Social Controllability in Nicotine-Dependent Humans

Journal: Communications Biology, 2024, doi: 10.1038/s42003-024-06638-z Authors: Caroline McLaughlin, Qi Xiu Fu, Soojung Na, Matthew Heflin, Dongil Chung, Vincenzo G Fiore, & Xiaosi Gu Abstract: Social controllability, or the ability to exert control during social interactions, is crucial for optimal decision-making. Inability to do so might contribute to maladaptive behaviors such as smoking, which often takes place in social settings. Here, we examined social controllability in nicotine-dependent humans as they performed an fMRI task where they could influence the offers made by simulated partners. Computational modeling revealed that smokers under-estimated the influence of their actions and self-reported a reduced sense of control, compared to non-smokers. These findings were replicated in a large independent sample of participants recruited online. Neurally, smokers showed reduced tracking of forward projected choice values in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, and impaired computation of social prediction errors in the midbrain. These results demonstrate that smokers were less accurate in estimating their personal influence when the social environment calls for control, providing a neurocomputational account for the social cognitive deficits in this population. Pre-registrations: OSF Registries|How interoceptive state interacts with value-based decision-making in addiction (fMRI study). OSF Registries|COVID-19: social cognition, mental health, and social distancing (online study). To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

A Scoping Review of Social Determinants of Health's Impact on Substance Use Disorders over the Life Course

Journal: Journal of Substance Use & Addiction Treatment, 2024, doi: 10.1016/ j.josat.2024.209484 Authors: Chunqing Lin, Sarah J. Cousins, Yuhui Zhu, Sarah E. Clingan, Larissa J. Mooney, Emily Kan, Fei Wu, & Yih-Ing Hser Abstract: Background: Substance use is a public crisis in the U.S. Substance use can be understood as a series of events in the life course, from initiation to mortality. Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) have increasingly been recognized as essential contributors to individuals’ health. This scoping review aims to examine available evidence of SDoH impact on the life course of substance use disorder (SUD). Methods: This study identified peer-reviewed articles that reported longitudinal studies with SDoH factors as independent variables and substance use and disorders as dependent variables from PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science. The reported associations between SDoH and substance use stages over the life course were narratively and graphically summarized. Results: Among the 50 studies identified, ten revealed parental monitoring/support and early childhood education as protective factors, while negative peer influences and neighborhood instability were risk factors of substance use initiation. Nineteen articles reported factors associated with escalation in substance use, including unemployment, neighborhood vulnerability, negative peer influence, violence/trauma, and criminal justice system (CJS) involvement. Ten articles suggested that employment, social support, urban living, and low-barrier medication treatment facilitate treatment participation, while stigma and CJS involvement negatively impact on treatment trajectory. Social support and employment could foster progress in recovery and CJS involvement and unstable housing deterred recovery. Four studies suggested that unemployment, unstable housing, CJS involvement, and lack of social support were associated with overdose and mortality. Conclusions: This review underscores the influence of social networks and early life experiences on the life course of SUD. Future SDoH research should investigate overdose and mortality and the impact of broader upstream SDoH on SUD. Interventions addressing these social factors are needed to mitigate their detrimental effects on the trajectories of SUD over the life course. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Novel Therapeutics in Development for the Treatment of Stimulant-Use Disorder