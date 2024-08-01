Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Simultaneous Use of Alcohol and Cannabis and Attenuated Age-Related Declines in Alcohol and Cannabis Use Disorder Symptoms Across Young Adulthood

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.dadr.2024.100252 Authors: Scott Graupensperger, Brian H. Calhoun, Anne M. Fairlie, Katherine Walukevich-Dienst, Megan E. Patrick, & Christine M. Lee Abstract: Most young adults naturally mature out of high-risk substance use patterns, but it is important to identify factors that may impede normative declines. Use of alcohol and cannabis simultaneously (i.e., simultaneous alcohol and marijuana/cannabis [SAM]) is cross-sectionally associated with alcohol and cannabis concerns, and SAM use increases acute risks at the daily level. However, less is known about long-term risks of SAM use and, specifically, how SAM use relates to maturing out of alcohol and cannabis use. Using four consecutive years of survey data from young adults who reported SAM use (N=409; 1636 responses; aged 18-25 at baseline), we first estimated age-related changes in symptoms of alcohol and cannabis use disorder (AUD/CUD) using multilevel growth modeling. Findings supported a maturing out process, as both AUD and CUD symptom severity significantly declined across young adulthood, on average (4 % and 5 % per year respectively, with significant acceleration). Cross-level interactions tested whether participants’ mean SAM use frequency across all four timepoints moderated age-related trajectories in AUD/CUD symptom severity. Significant interactions indicated that, relative to less-frequent SAM use, participants with more frequent SAM use showed less steep declines in AUD (1 % decrease per year vs. 6 % per year) and CUD symptoms (0 % decrease per year vs. 7 % per year); thus, SAM frequency was associated with slower/delayed maturing out of hazardous alcohol and cannabis use. Findings highlight that SAM use may be a correlate or risk-factor for prolonged high-risk substance use during young adulthood that relates to deviations from maturing out processes. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Identifying Facilitators and Barriers to the Uptake of Medication for Opioid Use Disorder in Washington, DC: A Community-Engaged Concept Mapping Approach

Journal: PLoS One, 2024, doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0306931 Authors: Britta Gullahorn, Irene Kuo, Artius M. Robinson, Johnny Bailey, Jennifer Loken, & Tamara Taggart Abstract: Introduction: Opioid overdose is a major public health challenge. We aimed to understand facilitators and barriers to engagement in medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) among persons with OUD in Washington, DC. Methods: We used a cross-sectional mixed-methods concept mapping approach to explore MOUD engagement between 2021-2022. Community members at-large generated 70 unique statements in response to the focus prompt: “What makes medication for opioid use disorder like buprenorphine (also known as Suboxone or Subutex) difficult to start or keep using?” Persons with OUD (n = 23) and service providers (n = 34) sorted and rated these statements by theme and importance. Data were analyzed with multidimensional scaling and hierarchical cluster analysis, producing thematic cluster maps. Results were validated by our community advisory board. Results: Seven themes emerged in response to the focus prompt: availability and accessibility; hopelessness and fear; unmet basic needs; characteristics of treatment programs; understanding and awareness of treatment; personal motivations, attitudes, and beliefs; and easier to use drugs. “Availability and accessibility,” “hopelessness and fear,” and “basic needs not being met” were the top three identified barriers to MOUD among consumers and providers; however, the order of these priorities differed between consumers and providers. There was a notable lack of communication and programming to address misconceptions about MOUD’s efficacy, side effects, and cost. Stigma underscored many of the statements, showcasing its continued presence in clinical and social spaces. Conclusions: This study distinguishes itself from other research on MOUD delivery and barriers by centering on community members and their lived experiences. Findings emphasize the need to expand access to treatment, dismantle stigma associated with substance use and MOUD, and address underlying circumstances that contribute to the profound sense of hopelessness and fear among persons with OUD-all of which will require collective action from consumers, providers, and the public. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Intention to Quit or Reduce E-Cigarettes, Cannabis, and Their Co-Use Among a School-Based Sample of Adolescents

Journal: Addictive Behaviors, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.addbeh.2024.108101 Authors: Jessica Liu, Sarah J. Knoll, Michael P. Pascale, Caroline A. Gray, Alec Bodolay, Kevin W. Potter, … Randi M. Schuster Abstract: Introduction: Little is known about the prevalence and predictors of adolescents’ intention to quit or reduce use of e-cigarettes and/or cannabis. Methods: Frequencies of intention to change (quit, reduce) e-cigarettes and/or cannabis use were examined among 23,915 surveyed middle and high school students with sole and co-use. Predictors of intention to change were identified via LASSO/multilevel logistic regression. Results: Among those with sole e-cigarette use (n = 543), 40.9 % intended to quit and 24.1 % intended to reduce; non-daily e-cigarette use predicted intention to quit and reduce e-cigarettes (p’s < 0.03). Among those with sole cannabis use (n = 546), 10.6 % intended to quit and 25.1 % intended to reduce; absence of cannabis cravings predicted intention to reduce cannabis use (p < 0.01). Among those with co-use (n = 816), 26.2 % intended to either quit or reduce (quit/reduce) both substances, 27.5 % intended to quit/reduce e-cigarettes only, and 6.9 % intended to quit/reduce cannabis only. No predictors emerged for intention to change e-cigarette use among those with co-use (p’s > 0.09), but younger age, lack of poly-tobacco use, and lack of cannabis craving predicted intention to quit/reduce cannabis use (p’s < 0.04). Conclusions: More than half of adolescents with past-month e-cigarette use, regardless of concurrent cannabis use, expressed interest in changing their use. However, only heaviness of e-cigarette use emerged as a predictor of intention to change suggesting. While fewer students expressed interest in changing their cannabis use, cannabis cravings and poly-tobacco use predicted intent to change. Overall, findings emphasize the need to tailor interventions towards adolescents engaging in more problematic substance use patterns. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Resources for Health Professionals: A Scoping Review

Journal: BMJ Open, 2024, doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2024-086999 Authors: Thomas Stubbs, Lisa Cannon, Emily Carter, Habiba Naanai, Josephine Chidinma Okurame, Alexandra L. C. Martiniuk, … Jadnah Davies Abstract: Objectives: This scoping review aimed to identify and critically appraise resources for health professionals to identify, diagnose, refer, and support individuals with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD)-including the extent to which the resources are appropriate for use in communities with First Nations Peoples. Method: Seven peer-reviewed databases (April 2022) and 14 grey literature websites (August 2022) were searched. The reference lists of all sources that underwent full-text review were hand-searched, and FASD experts were consulted for additional sources. Resources were assessed using the Appraisal of Guidelines for REsearch and Evaluation II instrument and an adapted version of the National Health and Medical Research Council FORM Framework and iCAHE Guideline Quality Checklist. Results: A total of 41 resources underwent data extraction and critical appraisal, as screening and/or diagnosis guidelines were excluded because they are covered in other reviews. Most were recently published or updated (n=24), developed in the USA (n=15, 36.6%) or Australia (n=12, 29.3%) and assisted with FASD patient referral or support (n=40). Most management guidelines scored 76%-100% on overall quality assessment (n=5/9) and were recommended for use in the Australian context with modifications (n=7/9). Most of the guides (n=15/22) and factsheets (n=7/10) received a ‘good’ overall score. Conclusion: High-quality resources are available to support health professionals providing referrals and support to individuals with FASD, including language guides. Resources should be codesigned with people living with FASD to capture and integrate their knowledge and preferences. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Identifying High School Risk Factors That Forecast Heavy Drinking Onset in Understudied Young Adults