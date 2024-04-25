Research News Roundup: April 25, 2024

Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Psychosocial Factors Associated with Overdose Subsequent to Illicit Drug Use: A Systematic Review and Narrative Synthesis

Journal: Harm Reduction Journal, 2024, doi: 10.1186/s12954-024-00999-8 Authors: Christopher J. Byrne, Fabio Sani, Donna Thain, Emma H. Fletcher, & Amy Malaguti Abstract: Background and aims: Psychological and social status, and environmental context, may mediate the likelihood of experiencing overdose subsequent to illicit drug use. The aim of this systematic review was to identify and synthesise psychosocial factors associated with overdose among people who use drugs. Methods: This review was registered on Prospero (CRD42021242495). Systematic record searches were undertaken in databases of peer-reviewed literature (Medline, Embase, PsycINFO, and Cinahl) and grey literature sources (Google Scholar) for work published up to and including 14 February 2023. Reference lists of selected full-text papers were searched for additional records. Studies were eligible if they included people who use drugs with a focus on relationships between psychosocial factors and overdose subsequent to illicit drug use. Results were tabulated and narratively synthesised. Results: Twenty-six studies were included in the review, with 150,625 participants: of those 3,383-4072 (3%) experienced overdose. Twenty-one (81%) studies were conducted in North America and 23 (89%) reported polydrug use. Psychosocial factors associated with risk of overdose (n = 103) were identified and thematically organised into ten groups. These were: income; housing instability; incarceration; traumatic experiences; overdose risk perception and past experience; healthcare experiences; perception of own drug use and injecting skills; injecting setting; conditions with physical environment; and social network traits. Conclusions: Global rates of overdose continue to increase, and many guidelines recommend psychosocial interventions for dependent drug use. The factors identified here provide useful targets for practitioners to focus on at the individual level, but many identified will require wider policy changes to affect positive change. Future research should seek to develop and trial interventions targeting factors identified, whilst advocacy for key policy reforms to reduce harm must continue. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Untreated Psychiatric and Substance Use Disorders Among Caregivers with Children Reported to Child Protective Services

Journal: JAMA Health Forum, 2024, doi: 10.1001/jamahealthforum.2024.0637 Authors: Tami L. Mark, Melissa Dolan, Benjamin Allaire, William Parish, Claire Strack, Diana Poehler, Emily Madden, & Valeria Butler Abstract: Importance: Mental and substance use disorders can interfere with parents’ ability to care for their children and are associated with a greater likelihood of child protective services involvement to address child maltreatment. Parent engagement in psychiatric and substance use disorder treatment can prevent child maltreatment and family separations. Objective: To determine whether caregivers with psychiatric or substance use disorders whose children were referred to child protective services received Medicaid-funded psychiatric or substance use disorder treatment. Design, setting, and participants: Caregivers listed on child welfare records were linked with their Medicaid records using 2017 to 2020 Medicaid and child welfare data from Florida and Kentucky. Medicaid claims were analyzed to determine if caregivers had a psychiatric or substance use disorder diagnosis and whether those caregivers received counseling or medications. The analysis was conducted in 2023. Exposure: Diagnosis of a psychiatric or substance use disorder in 2020. Main outcome and measure: Receipt of psychiatric or substance use disorder counseling or medications. Results: Of the 58 551 caregivers, 65% were aged between 26 and 40 years; 69% were female and 31% were male. Overall, 78% identified as White, 20% identified as Black/African American, and less than 1% identified as American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, or Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander. In 2020, 59% of caregivers with Medicaid and children referred to child protective services had a mental health or substance use disorder diagnosis, compared with 33% of age- and sex-matched Medicaid beneficiaries without children referred to child protective services (P < .001). Among caregivers with a psychiatric disorder, 38% received counseling and 67% received psychiatric medication. Among those with a substance use disorder, 40% received counseling and 38% received a substance use disorder medication. Conclusions and relevance: In this case-control study, despite Medicaid coverage of an array of effective behavioral health treatments, large portions of caregivers with Medicaid coverage, who need treatment and whose children were referred to child protective services, were not receiving treatment. Medicaid and child welfare agencies should make a greater effort to connect caregivers to behavioral health services. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Interactive Network Visualization of Opioid Crisis Research: A Tool for Reinforcing Data Linkage Skills for Public Health Policy Researchers

Journal: Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, 2024, doi: 10.3389/frai.2024.1208874 Authors: Olga Scrivner, Thuy Nguyen, Michael Ginda, Kosali Simon, & Katy Börner Abstract: Background: Public health policy researchers face a persistent challenge in identifying and integrating relevant data, particularly in the context of the U.S. opioid crisis, where a comprehensive approach is crucial. Purpose: To meet this new workforce demand health policy and health economics programs are increasingly introducing data analysis and data visualization skills. Such skills facilitate data integration and discovery by linking multiple resources. Common linking strategies include individual or aggregate level linking (e.g., patient identifiers) in primary clinical data and conceptual linking (e.g., healthcare workforce, state funding, burnout rates) in secondary data. Often, the combination of primary and secondary datasets is sought, requiring additional skills, for example, understanding metadata and constructing interlinkages. Methods: To help improve those skills, we developed a 2-step process using a scoping method to discover data and network visualization to interlink metadata. Results: We show how these new skills enable the discovery of relationships among data sources pertinent to public policy research related to the opioid overdose crisis and facilitate inquiry across heterogeneous data resources. In addition, our interactive network visualization introduces (1) a conceptual approach, drawing from recent systematic review studies and linked by the publications, and (2) an aggregate approach, constructed using publicly available datasets and linked through crosswalks. Conclusions: These novel metadata visualization techniques can be used as a teaching tool or a discovery method and can also be extended to other public policy domains. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Mediational Pathways among Drug Use Initiation, Use-Related Consequences, and Quit Attempts

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.dadr.2024.100229 Authors: Adura Sogbesan, Danielle Lenz, Jamey J. Lister, Leslie H. Lundahl, Mark K. Greenwald, & Eric A. Woodcock Abstract: Background: Factors that predict attempts to discontinue drug use are clinically relevant and may inform treatment. This study investigated drug use-related consequences as a predictor of drug quit attempts and treatment seeking among two cohorts of persons who use drugs. Methods: Drug use and clinical characteristics were assessed among persons who use cocaine (N=176; urine-verified; ‘Cocaine Cohort’) and among those who use heroin (N=166; urine-verified; ‘Heroin Cohort’). Mediation analyses assessed relationships among age at initial drug use, adverse drug-specific use-related consequences, and drug-specific quit attempts, separately for each cohort. Forward conditional logistic regression models evaluated drug use and clinical symptom scores as predictors of drug-specific treatment seeking. Results: Controlling for age, mediation models showed that drug use consequences fully mediated the relationship between age at initial drug use and number of drug-specific quit attempts for the ‘Cocaine Cohort’ and ‘Heroin Cohort’ (R2=0.30, p<.001; R2=0.17, p<.001; respectively). Reporting more consequences predicted more quit attempts in each cohort, accounting for duration of use (ps<.001). Reporting more consequences also predicted greater likelihood of seeking drug use treatment (ps<.001) and was associated with more severe clinical symptoms in each cohort (ps<.05). Conclusions: Using a parallel analysis design, we showed that reporting more drug-specific use-related consequences predicted more drug-specific quit attempts and greater likelihood to seek treatment in two cohorts: persons who use cocaine and those who use heroin. Our findings suggest that experiencing more drug use consequences predicts more attempts to seek drug abstinence and that assessment of consequences may be informative for treatment. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

