Environmental Influences on E-Cigarette Use Among Young People: A Systematic Review

Journal: Health Place, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.healthplace.2024.103212 Authors: Zoe Askwith, Josh Grignon, Mariam Ismail, Gina Martin, Louise W. McEachern, Jamie A. Seabrook, & Jason A. Gilliland Abstract: E-cigarettes are a popular mode of delivery for nicotine, tobacco and cannabis. The prevalence of vaping among youth is increasing and this review aims to identify features of the neighbourhood environment, e.g., retailers, advertisements, and policies, that are associated with youth vaping. We included 48 studies. Of these, approximately 40% and 60% reported that presence of e-cigarette retailers, and advertisements, was associated with statistically higher odds of e-cigarette use in youth, respectively. Approximately 30% of studies reported that policies affecting e-cigarette availability were associated with statistically lower odds of vaping. Identifying these influential features of the neighbourhood environment will help formulate appropriate policies to reduce e-cigarette use among youth. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Funding and Delivery of Syringe Services Programs in the United States, 2022

Journal: American Journal of Public Health, 2024, doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2024.307583 Authors: Shelley N. Facente, Jamie L. Humphrey, Christopher Akiba, Sheila V. Patel, Lynn D. Wenger, Hansel Tookes, Ricky N. Bluthenthal, … Barrot H. Lambdin Abstract: Objectives: To describe the current financial health of syringe services programs (SSPs) in the United States and to assess the predictors of SSP budget levels and associations with delivery of public health interventions. Methods: We surveyed all known SSPs operating in the United States from February to June 2022 (n = 456), of which 68% responded (n = 311). We used general estimating equations to assess factors influencing SSP budget size and estimated the effects of budget size on multiple measures of SSP services. Results: The median SSP annual budget was $100 000 (interquartile range = $20 159‒$290 000). SSPs operating in urban counties and counties with higher levels of opioid overdose mortality had significantly higher budget levels, while SSPs located in counties with higher levels of Republican voting in 2020 had significantly lower budget levels. SSP budget levels were significantly and positively associated with syringe and naloxone distribution coverage. Conclusions: Current SSP funding levels do not meet minimum benchmarks. Increased funding would help SSPs meet community health needs. Public health implications: Federal, state, and local initiatives should prioritize sustained SSP funding to optimize their potential in addressing multiple public health crises. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

A Systematic Qualitative Study Investigating Why Individuals Attend, and What They Like, Dislike, and Find Most Helpful About, SMART Recovery, Alcoholics Anonymous, Both, or Neither

Journal: Journal of Substance Use Addiction Treatment, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.josat.2024.209337 Authors: John F. Kelly, Samuel Levy, & Maya Matlack Abstract: Background: Some individuals seeking recovery from alcohol use disorder (AUD) attend Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) while others choose newer alternatives such as Self-Management and Recovery Training (“SMART” Recovery). Some even attend both, while some choose not to attend either. Little is known about why people choose which pathway(s), and what they like, dislike, and find helpful. Greater knowledge could provide insights into the phenomenology of recovery experiences and enhance the efficiency of clinical linkage to these resources. Methods: Cross-sectional, qualitative, investigation (N = 80; n = 20 per condition; 50%female) of individuals attending either AA-only, SMART-only, both, or neither. Participants were asked why they initially chose that pathway, what they like and dislike, and what helps. Responses were coded using an inductive grounded theory approach with utterances recorded and categorized into superordinate domains and rank-ordered in terms of frequency across each question and recovery pathway. Results: AA participants reported attending due to, as well as liking and finding most helpful, the common socio-community aspects, whereas SMART attendees went initially due to, as well as found most helpful, the different format as well as the CBT/science-based approach. Similar to AA, however, SMART participants liked the socio-community aspects most. “Both” participants reported liking and finding helpful these perceived relative strengths of each organization. “Neither” participants reported reasons for non-attendance related to lower problem severity – perceiving no need to attend, and anxiety about privacy, but reported using recovery-related change strategies similar to those prescribed by AA, SMART and treatment (e.g., stimulus control, competing behaviors). Common dislikes for AA and SMART centered around irritation due to other members behaviors, a need for more SMART meetings, and negative experiences with SMART facilitators. Conclusion: Common impressions exist among individuals selecting different recovery pathway choices, but also some differences in keeping with the group dynamics and distinct approaches inherent in AA and SMART. AA attendees appear to go initially for the recovery buoyancy derived from the social ethos and camaraderie of lived experience and may end up staying for the same reason; those choosing SMART, in contrast, appear to attend initially for the CBT/science-based content and different approach but, like AA participants, may end up staying due to the same camaraderie of lived experience. Those participating in both AA and SMART appear to capitalize on the strengths of each organization, suggesting that some can psychologically accommodate and make use of theoretically distinct, and sometimes opposing, philosophies and practices. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Psychostimulant Drug Co-Ingestion in Non-Fatal Opioid Overdose

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.dadr.2024.100223 Authors: Siri Shastry, Joshua Shulman, Kim Aldy, Jeffrey Brent, Paul Wax, & Alex F. Manini Abstract: Introduction: In 2019, there were over 16,000 deaths from psychostimulant overdose with 53.5% also involving an opioid. Given the substantial mortality stemming from opioid and psychostimulant co-exposure, evaluation of clinical management in this population is critical but remains understudied. This study aims to characterize and compare clinical management and outcomes in emergency department (ED) overdose patients with analytically confirmed exposure to both opioids and psychostimulants with those exposed to opioids alone. Methods: This was a secondary analysis of a prospective consecutive cohort of ED patients age 18+ with opioid overdose at 9 hospital sites from September 21, 2020 to August 17, 2021. Toxicologic analysis was performed using liquid chromatography quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometry. Patients were divided into opioid-only (OO) and opioid plus psychostimulants (OS) groups. The primary outcome was total naloxone bolus dose administered. Secondary outcomes included endotracheal intubation, cardiac arrest, troponin elevation, and abnormal presenting vital signs. We employed t-tests, chi-squared analyses and multivariable regression models to compare outcomes between OO and OS groups. Results: Of 378 enrollees with confirmed opioid overdose, 207 (54.8%) had psychostimulants present. OO patients were significantly older (mean 45.2 versus 40.6 years, p < 0.01). OS patients had significantly higher total naloxone requirements (mean total dose 2.79 mg versus 2.12 mg, p = 0.009). There were no significant differences in secondary outcomes. Conclusion: Approximately half of ED patients with confirmed opioid exposures were also positive for psychostimulants. Patients in the OS group required significantly higher naloxone doses, suggesting potential greater overdose severity. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Public Health Interventions and Overdose-Related Outcomes Among Persons With Opioid Use Disorder