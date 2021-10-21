Psychologists Report “Mental Health Tsunami” During Pandemic

The demand for mental health treatment soared during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, creating what the American Psychological Association is calling a “mental health tsunami,” HealthDay reports.

In a new survey, the medical group found demand rose for treatment for anxiety, depression, substance use disorders, sleep disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorders. The survey found 84% of psychologists who treat anxiety disorders, 72% who treat depression and 27% who treat substance-related and addictive disorders reported an increase in demand for treatment since the start of the pandemic.

More psychologists are unable to meet the demand for treatment this year compared with last year (41% vs. 30%). Most psychologists are continuing to provide at least some services remotely.

“We need to continue to support treatment via telehealth, and we must invest in screening, prevention, and innovative interventions to expand access to various levels of care,” American Psychological Association CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr., Ph.D., said in a news release.