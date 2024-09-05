Barriers to mental health coverage

ProPublica investigated barriers to insurance coverage for mental health and protections that exist to help combat these barriers.

The problem: Although federal law (parity) requires insurers to provide the same access to mental and physical health care, insurers frequently restrict coverage and delay or deny care for mental illness. Insurers can set their own standards for determining what to pay for, and this is often determined by financial interests, rather than patient interests or clinical expertise.

What providers say: Interviews with hundreds of mental health providers found that many eventually decide to leave insurance networks, due to insurers interfering with patients’ care, the dysfunction of working with insurers, and it being financially unsustainable.

It is often insurers, not therapists, that determine who can get treatment, what kind they can get, and for how long.

More than a dozen therapists said insurers urged them to reduce care when their patients were on the brink of harm.

Providers struggled to stay in business as insurers withheld reimbursements that sometimes came months late. Some spent hours a week chasing down the too-low payments.

States are implementing stronger protections, however:

Many of the new protections in states are only just starting to be enforced, but a few states have begun punishing companies for violations and forcing them into compliance.

9 states have defined the clinical standards that insurers must use when making coverage decisions on mental health care. Some have also instituted medical necessity standards for substance use disorder treatment.

In recent years, at least 24 states have passed legislation to try to regulate how insurers conduct utilization reviews of behavioral health care, which are often used by insurers as a pretext to dispute the necessity of treatment.

Several states make insurers disclose to patients and providers the criteria or policies that they rely on for the reviews. Some states have also limited the frequency of reviews or dictate who can conduct the reviews.

At least 31 states and DC have passed laws requiring insurers to report how much access they really provide to mental health care. Most ask insurers to provide details on their treatment criteria or limitations, but some states appear to be violating their own laws by not posting information publicly. The data and analyses that insurers submit may not be detailed or accurate.

Why it’s important: There are nowhere near enough available providers in insurance networks to serve all of the people seeking care, and even though almost all Americans are insured, many are unable to access care. Parity must be strengthened and enforced so that people with mental health/substance use disorder are able to access quality, affordable care, as determined by medical professionals, not insurers.