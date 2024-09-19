Policy News Roundup: September 19, 2024

Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Ghost networks trap patients

The main idea: Millions of Americans get trapped in “ghost networks,” unable to access care from providers listed in their insurer’s network. Providers may be listed in a network but have retired, died, stopped accepting insurance, stopped taking new patients, etc. Why it’s important: It is effectively a “bait and switch” by insurance companies that leads customers to believe there are more options for care than exist. Insurers have not been held accountable and have little incentive to closely monitor directories. It has fallen to researchers and secret shopper surveys to reveal the pervasiveness of directory errors.

Lawmakers have passed bills and called for further reforms, but the directory errors continue to plague policyholders.

Consumers face numerous barriers while trying to access care. What to do: Experts provide tips for evaluating insurance plans, addressing directory errors, and what to do if you are unable to secure an appointment and if the insurer does not resolve the issue. Source: “I Don’t Want to Die”: Needing Mental Health Care, He Got Trapped in His Insurer’s Ghost Network (ProPublica)

Decriminalization not linked to overdose spike in Oregon

A study found that that the Oregon law decriminalizing drug possession was not associated with an increase in fatal overdose rates in the 2 years after its enactment. The increase in overdoses was caused by the rapid spread of fentanyl. Reminder: The rapid spread of fentanyl in Oregon’s unregulated drug supply occurred in the first half of 2021, at the same time as enactment of Measure 110 to decriminalize small amounts of drugs for personal use. The opinions: Many people have blamed the policy change for the increase in overdoses in Oregon, leading policymakers to recriminalize drug possession. Proponents of decriminalization, however, have suggested that blaming the policy for the increase in overdoses is unfair. Specifically: A positive crude association was found between decriminalization and fatal overdose rate, but after adjusting for the spread of fentanyl as a confounder, there was no longer an association between decriminalization and overdose mortality. Going forward: Findings suggest that future evaluations of the health effects of drug policies should account for changes in the composition of unregulated drug markets and the role of fentanyl as the principal driver of the overdose epidemic in the U.S. Source: Drug Decriminalization, Fentanyl, and Fatal Overdoses in Oregon (JAMA)

States take varied approaches to laws targeting overdose crisis

The O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University Law Center released a round-up report of state legislation passed in 2024 that seeks to curb overdose deaths and SUD. Overall, there was a trend toward more law enforcement-centric approaches in 2024, with multiple states passing laws increasing drug-related penalties and creating new drug-related crimes. The specifics: Multiple states passed laws aimed at increasing access to naloxone in various settings, including public schools and higher education.

A handful of states took additional steps to increase access to harm reduction tools (e.g., drug testing equipment, syringes).

A few states passed laws to expand access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in prisons.

Several states passed laws regarding the management of opioid litigation funds.

However: There were a multitude of punitive laws, including drug-induced homicide laws and laws increasing penalties for fentanyl possession and trafficking. While some states passed bills focused on improving access to harm reduction tools, other states rolled back such efforts. Recommendations for states in 2025 include passing legislation to: Align MOUD regulations with new federal laws and regulations that expand access to such medications

Ensure opioid settlement funds are effectively used to curb the overdose crisis

Increase the availability of MOUD in carceral settings

Develop evidence-based protocols for MOUD in emergency department settings

Expand access to naloxone

Adopt recovery-ready workplace policies and procedures

Authorize syringe service programs Source: A Close Look at State Drug Policy Legislation in 2024 (O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University Law Center)

Key ballot measures this November