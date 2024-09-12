Youth vaping hits decade low

The 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that vaping among middle and high schoolers declined in the past year and reached its lowest level in a decade.

Half a million fewer youth reported current e-cigarette use in 2024 than 2023, and that number is a third of what it was at its peak in 2019.

However: 1.63 million students still reported vaping in the past 30 days. And while the number of students using nicotine pouches remained steady, growing sales of products in appealing flavors raises cause for concern.

The findings:

E-cigarette use: 5.9% of middle and high school students reported current e-cigarette use. Of those, 38.4% reported frequent use and 26.3% reported daily use.

Nicotine pouch use: 1.8% of middle and high school students reported current nicotine pouch use. Of those, 29.3% reported frequent use and 22.4% daily use.

E-cigarette device types: The device types used most often were disposables (55.6%). 21.8% were unsure of the device type used.

Brands: Elf Bar was the most popular e-cigarette brand (36.1% of those who currently used e-cigarettes), followed by Breeze, Mr. Fog, Vuse and Juul. There was a drop in youth reporting use of Elf Bar products in the past year. ZYN was the most popular nicotine pouch brand (68.7%), followed by on!, Rogue, Velo and Juice Head ZTN.

Flavors: 87.6% of those who currently used e-cigarettes used a flavored product (mostly fruit, then candy and mint). 85.6% of those who currently used nicotine pouches used a flavored product (mostly mint, then fruit and menthol).

The reactions: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products’ Director King attributed the decline in youth vaping in part to increased FDA enforcement against illegal vape sales, and he said they plan to monitor the nicotine pouch market while considering potential benefits to adult smokers.

Our thoughts: The decline in youth vaping is an encouraging sign that underscores the importance of effective prevention, but there are still many kids who vape, often frequently or daily, and new flavored, high-nicotine products continue to flood the market. Read Senior Vice President of Prevention Research and Analysis Linda Richter’s full response.

