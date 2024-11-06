2023 MH/SUD facility survey insights

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released data from the 2023 National Substance Use and Mental Health Services Survey of active mental health and substance use disorder facilities in the U.S.

What it measures: It presents findings on the key operational characteristics and service offerings of treatment facilities for mental health (MH), substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health and substance use disorder (MH/SUD).

The findings:

Private non-profit and for-profit organizations operated 91% of SUD facilities, 83% of MH facilities and 86% of MH/SUD facilities.

operated 91% of SUD facilities, 83% of MH facilities and 86% of MH/SUD facilities. Programs tailored for adolescents were provided by 25% of SUD facilities, 38% of MH facilities and 51% of MH/SUD facilities.

were provided by 25% of SUD facilities, 38% of MH facilities and 51% of MH/SUD facilities. Other tailored programs included those for LGBTQ clients, clients with HIV/AIDS, veterans and active-duty military clients.

included those for LGBTQ clients, clients with HIV/AIDS, veterans and active-duty military clients. Private insurance and Medicaid were accepted at 77% of SUD facilities, and 83% and 87% of MH facilities accepted private health insurance and Medicaid, respectively.

were accepted at 77% of SUD facilities, and 83% and 87% of MH facilities accepted private health insurance and Medicaid, respectively. Pharmacotherapies were offered by 74% of SUD facilities, with 59% reporting using medications for opioid use disorder and 46% reporting using medications for alcohol use disorder.

were offered by 74% of SUD facilities, with 59% reporting using medications for opioid use disorder and 46% reporting using medications for alcohol use disorder. Services in language other than English were provided by 55% of SUD facilities, 71% of MH facilities and 74% of MH/SUD facilities.

Why it’s important: While many facilities are offering needed services and associated coverage, there is still a long way to go in making evidence-based, effective treatment accessible and affordable for all who need it.

Source: National Substance Use and Mental Health Services Survey (N-SUMHSS) 2023: Data on Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Mental Health Treatment Facilities (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)