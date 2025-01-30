Sacklers and Purdue reach new settlement

Purdue/the Sacklers have reached a new settlement agreement with negotiating states to resolve the opioid litigation. The settlement totals $7.4 billion.

Reminder: The Supreme Court struck down an earlier deal last summer. The justices ruled that because the Sacklers themselves had not declared bankruptcy (unlike Purdue), they could not receive immunity from future prosecution related to opioids.

That had been a central demand from the Sacklers in settlement negotiations, and Purdue, the Sacklers and those suing them had to go back to the drawing board.

The details:

Purdue’s payment : Purdue would pay $897 million immediately.

: Purdue would pay $897 million immediately. Sacklers out at Purdue : Like under the previous agreement, members of the Sackler family would give up ownership of Purdue. The company would become a new entity with its board appointed by states and others who sued the company.

: Like under the previous agreement, members of the Sackler family would give up ownership of Purdue. The company would become a new entity with its board appointed by states and others who sued the company. Increased $ from the Sacklers : Under the new agreement, the Sacklers would pay up to $6.5 billion over 15 years, up from $6 billion over 18 years under the original agreement. The Sacklers would pay nearly $3 billion in the first three years, with remaining payments over an additional 12 years.

: Under the new agreement, the Sacklers would pay up to $6.5 billion over 15 years, up from $6 billion over 18 years under the original agreement. The Sacklers would pay nearly $3 billion in the first three years, with remaining payments over an additional 12 years. More $ to families : The new settlement will pay $800-850 million to victims of the opioid crisis or their survivors, up from up to $750 million in the previous agreement.

: The new settlement will pay $800-850 million to victims of the opioid crisis or their survivors, up from up to $750 million in the previous agreement. Legal defense fund for the Sacklers: The Sacklers would not receive total immunity from future opioid lawsuits, as the court ruled that impermissible. Instead, the new agreement protects the Sacklers from lawsuits only from entities that agree to the settlement and requires those entities to set aside as much as $800 million for the Sacklers’ defense against future cases.

But: How many claimants will agree to the new terms is unclear.

What’s coming:

Fifteen states involved in talks were on board, but now the deal has to be sold to all the claimants, including the remaining states, thousands of local governments, some 140,000 victims and hundreds of Native American tribes.

If the plan is approved by claimants, the U.S. Trustee (the Department of Justice’s arm that oversees the bankruptcy system) and a federal bankruptcy judge, Purdue would emerge by the end of this year from bankruptcy.

At that point, most of the lawsuits would end. Purdue would get protection from future lawsuits related to opioids, as part of the standard bankruptcy process, but the Sacklers would not.

Governments and victims who don’t agree to the settlement would be allowed to pursue lawsuits against the Sacklers, and a handful of states, counties, cities and individuals have already threatened new lawsuits.

A note: Bankruptcy court was not designed to address public health issues, and it was never going to appropriately hold the Sacklers accountable for their actions. It is difficult to get “justice” on this issue, but this is one of the few opioid settlements with money directly for victims, and it would provide some needed funding to states/localities to address the opioid crisis.

Source: Sacklers Up Their Offer to Settle Purdue Opioids Cases, With a New Condition (The New York Times); Purdue Pharma and owners to pay $7.4 billion in settlement to lawsuits over the toll of OxyContin (Associated Press); Purdue Pharma owners strike new $6.5 billion deal in opioid case (The Washington Post)