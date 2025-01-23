DEA unveils new telehealth prescribing rules

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) proposed several rules last week to continue to allow providers to prescribe controlled substances via telehealth.

The backstory:

In 2008, Congress passed the Ryan Haight Act, which required the DEA to create a special registration process for prescribers who wished to prescribe controlled substances remotely.

When COVID hit in 2020 and the need for telehealth surged, the DEA still had not yet issued regulations to create such a process, and prescribers could not prescribe controlled substances without an in-person visit.

To meet the demand for teleprescribing necessitated by the pandemic, the federal government created flexibilities allowing providers to prescribe controlled substances via telehealth without an in-person visit. Those flexibilities have been extended through the end of 2025, but a permanent solution to address the special registration process required by the Ryan Haight Act is needed.

In 2023, the DEA proposed to set permanent rules surrounding remote prescribing, but they faced backlash for being too restrictive. One previous proposal, for example, would have allowed remote prescribing of buprenorphine for just 30 days before requiring an in-person visit. The DEA has grappled with balancing how to allow for continued access to buprenorphine via telehealth while addressing concerns that online companies are over-prescribing controlled substances such as Adderall.

Special Registration Proposed Rule: Last week, the DEA issued a proposed rule to set up that process, allowing providers to seek “special registration” to prescribe controlled substances virtually without an in-person visit. The rule creates three tiers of registration:

One would apply to mid-level practitioners seeking to prescribe Schedule III-V controlled substances via telehealth. The “advanced special registration” would require heightened scrutiny for providers seeking to prescribe Schedule II controlled substances. The advanced registration would only be available to providers in certain specialties (psychiatrists; hospice care physicians; physicians rendering treatment at long-term care facilities; pediatricians). For Schedule II substances, the patient and provider would need to be located in the same state, and the provider could prescribe no more than half of Schedule II prescriptions via telehealth. The third tier would register with the DEA telemedicine platforms seeking to prescribe Schedule II-V substances. For a telemedicine company to register in all 50 states, it could cost upwards of $40,000.

The rule would require providers to be licensed by the DEA in each state where they prescribe and, after three years, require providers to check all 50 states’ prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMP).

But: This provision is controversial. The telemedicine industry has argued that the system linking PDMPs does not connect to every state, making it difficult to do a comprehensive check. The DEA said it expects the interoperability of the state registries to advance in coming years.

The special registration process is a proposed rule, meaning the Trump administration could change it.

Buprenorphine Final Rule: The DEA also issued a final rule to allow prescribers to continue providing six months’ worth of buprenorphine via telehealth without an in-person visit.

After six months, patients could refill their prescriptions either via an in-person visit or remotely if the DEA’s broader telehealth proposal (above) is finalized and the prescriber is specially registered under the new system.

Pharmacists would be charged with verifying patients’ identification on pickup. Pharmacies often pose a roadblock for patients seeking buprenorphine, however, as many do not stock the medication.

Buprenorphine prescribers will be required only to check a PDMP in the state where the patient is located (as opposed to in every state under the special registration rule for other controlled substances).

Patients who have seen a provider in person would not be impacted. Providers would not need any registration beyond their current DEA prescriber licensing to prescribe buprenorphine via telehealth (continuing current COVID flexibilities).

The rule is set to take effect in mid-February. It is final, meaning it would be far more difficult for the Trump administration to reverse.

Why it’s important: Telehealth can help expand access to needed addiction treatment. Studies during COVID found that the telehealth flexibilities increased access to care and led to positive treatment outcomes for patients, without increasing diversion or adverse events.

The final buprenorphine rule ensures that patients will not be abruptly cut off from care if the extended telehealth flexibilities are allowed to expire at the end of this year.

The rules are less restrictive for buprenorphine than other controlled substances, noting the limited risk of diversion with buprenorphine and the need for expanded treatment access.

Requiring telemedicine platforms to register with the DEA aims to cut down on the unscrupulous prescribing and diversion of controlled substances.

Source: DEA proposes special registration to prescribe controlled substances virtually (Politico); DEA, HHS finalize rule allowing telehealth drug treatment (Roll Call); DEA unveils telehealth rules for Adderall, buprenorphine, other controlled medications (STAT); DEA proposes long-awaited special registration for telehealth prescribing, with heightened scrutiny for virtual platforms (Fierce Healthcare)