Federal government removes contingency management barrier

The Biden administration eliminated a major barrier to contingency management, a treatment that provides patients with financial incentives in exchange for reduced substance use.

Why it’s important: Overdose deaths involving stimulants have been rising.

No medications are available to treat stimulant use disorder.

Contingency management has been proven to be an effective treatment but is underutilized.

The barrier: Historically, many federal grants meant to support contingency management have capped incentives for patients at $75 per year, a level too low for the treatment to be effective.

This limit is due to concerns that providing larger financial incentives would violate federal anti-kickback laws.

Despite the evidence, this cap has been continued, largely due to stigma and the often negative perception of giving money to people who use drugs.

The solution: The Biden administration announced that Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grants can now fund contingency management services with up to $750 in incentives per year.

The bigger picture: In addition to allowing for larger, more effective incentives, the move also carries symbolic weight. It is the largest show of support ever from the federal government for contingency management and could shift private insurers’ and health providers’ attitudes toward the treatment.

Source: Biden administration allows larger incentives for people who reduce meth use (STAT)