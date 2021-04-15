Policy News Roundup: April 15, 2021

Key reads

Overdose deaths continue to surge to new highs

According to new preliminary CDC data, more than 87,000 Americans died of substance use overdoses in the 12-month period ending in September 2020, a 29% increase over the prior year. The surge represents an increasingly urgent crisis that has drawn less attention and fewer resources while the nation has battled COVID, though the Biden administration has taken several steps so far to start addressing the crisis. Increases in HIV cases have also been reported in several areas of the country with heavy injection drug use. Source: Overdose Deaths Have Surged During the Pandemic, C.D.C Data Shows (New York Times)

Legislation supporting recovery introduced in Congress

Reps. Trone, Kuster, Fitzpatrick and Herrera Beutler, co-chairs of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force, introduced the Honoring National Recovery Month Act (summary) to provide $1 million annually for SAMHSA to develop materials, distribute best practices and lead activities related to Recovery Month. Sens. Lujan and Sullivan introduced a companion bill in the Senate. Source: Trone Introduces Legislation to Support National Recovery Month Efforts (Congressman David Trone)

Federal news

Biden released his FY 2022 budget blueprint

Biden’s FY 2022 budget blueprint calls for $10.7 billion in discretionary spending to address the opioid crisis, an increase of $3.9 billion over the 2021 enacted level. The funding would support research, prevention, treatment and recovery support services, with targeted investments to support populations such as Native Americans, older Americans and rural populations. It includes funding for states and tribes, MAT, research, and expanding the behavioral health provider workforce. The budget would support efforts in the criminal justice system to advance the provision of high-quality SUD treatment, reentry services and recidivism reduction programming, as well as drug courts and alternative court programs. Source: The President’s FY 2022 Discretionary Request (White House Office of Management and Budget)

House Committee on Energy & Commerce held a hearing on the addiction crisis

Federal funding may now be used to purchase fentanyl test strips

CDC and SAMHSA announced that federal funding may now be used to purchase rapid fentanyl test strips in an effort to curb the spike in overdose deaths largely driven by synthetic opioids. Test strips can be used to determine if substances have been mixed or cut with fentanyl, providing people who use drugs and communities with important information so they can take steps to reduce overdose risk. Source: Federal Grantees May Now Use Funds to Purchase Fentanyl Test Strips (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)

Legislation introduced to ensure funding from opioid settlements is used to address the opioid crisis

Reps. McKinley and Kaptur introduced the Opioid Settlement Accountability Act (H.R. 2448) to ensure funds that states receive from opioid settlements go toward opioid treatment, prevention, education, and enforcement. This includes using funds to support treatment and health care services for opioid treatment programs; for education related to opioid use disorder; to implement prevention strategies including educating providers about non-opioid pain management; to train health care professionals on best practices for pain management; to support state and federal law enforcement actions and first responder equipment related to the illegal distribution of opioids; and for other public health-related activities and social services, including housing, employment, child wellbeing, criminal justice, and emergency management. Source: McKinley Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Ensure Opioid Settlement Funds Are Not Wasted (David B. McKinley)

State and local news

West Virginia passes a law to more strictly regulate needle exchanges

The West Virginia legislature approved a bill to regulate needle exchange programs, and the governor supports it. It would require licenses for syringe collection and distribution programs, which would have to offer an array of health outreach services, including overdose prevention education and treatment referrals. Opponents say the stringent measures would force programs to close, while supporters say it would help people get connected to care. The legislation would require participants to show ID to get a syringe and would give local governments authority to bar certain groups from setting up programs. It would also require syringes to be marked with the program passing them out to determine whether exchanges lead to litter. The rules would take effect amid one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use, a surge due at least in part to the cancellation of a needle exchange program in 2018. Source: West Virginia lawmakers approve needle exchange regulations (Associated Press)

New Mexico legalizes recreational marijuana

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana, which was passed by the state legislature last week. People 21+ will be allowed to start growing marijuana at home and possess up to two ounces outside their homes starting June 29. Recreational sales start next year by April 1 at state-licensed dispensaries. Source: New Mexico governor signs bill to legalize recreational pot (Associated Press)

Other news in addiction policy

Non-police crisis response programs are growing

There is a growing push to divert 911 calls related to mental health and substance use to trained, non-police responders. For many years, police departments have tried to scale up crisis intervention training and implement “co-responder models” that pair mental health professionals with police officers, but the movement toward non-police, civilian emergency response has been gaining traction recently. The CAHOOTS program in Eugene, OR, is a model that has inspired similar programs in Olympia and Denver, as well as pilot programs in Austin, San Francisco, Albuquerque, Portland, OR, and Rochester. Other cities such as Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Oakland, Dayton, and Charlotte, NC, are also working to launch similar models. Source: It’s working in Eugene, Olympia, Denver: More cities are sending civilian responders, not police, on mental health calls (USA Today)

Derek Chauvin's defense is capitalizing on the stigma of addiction