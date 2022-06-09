Recursos en Español icon Get Support
    Placing Time Limits on Prescriptions for Opioids May Reduce Risk of Misuse

    By Partnership Staff
    June 2022

    Placing time limits on opioid prescriptions may reduce the risk of misuse, a new study suggests.

    A research team from the University of Michigan found 1% of opioid prescriptions from U.S. dentists and surgeons were filled more than 30 days after they were issued in 2019, HealthDay reports. The prescriptions were written for short-term pain, which should have subsided in less than 30 days, the researchers said.

    They calculated that 1% of all surgical and opioid prescriptions in the U.S. would add up to more than 260,000 opioid prescriptions annually that are filled more than a month after being written.

    “Our findings suggest that some patients use opioids from surgeons and dentists for a reason or during a time frame other than intended by the prescriber,” lead study author Dr. Kao-Ping Chua said in a news release. “These are both forms of prescription opioid misuse, which in turn is a strong risk factor for opioid overdose.”

    In 2019, 18 states allowed prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances to be filled up to 6 months after writing. An additional 8 states permitted these medications to be dispensed up to a year after the prescription was written.

    Chua suggested that stricter state laws could help prevent or reduce prescription opioid misuse associated with delaying filling of prescriptions.

