People with substance use disorder don’t have input into how most of the $50 billion in opioid settlement funds are being spent, AP reports.

According to some advocates, this is one factor in why some portions of the funds are going towards efforts they do not consider to be proven ways to save lives from overdose, such as drug-sniffing police dogs, equipment to scan jail inmates for contraband and systems to neutralize unneeded prescription medications.

This week, Christine Minhee of Opioid Settlement Tracker and the public health organization Vital Strategies released a state-by-state guide that outlines how government funding decisions are being made. Minhee found advisory groups help determine about half of the settlement spending but have decision-making authority over less than 20% of it.

Less than $1 in $7 is overseen by boards that reserve at least one seat for someone who is using or has used drugs. Public health advocates say the funds should be used in ways proven to save lives, prevent drug use and focus on racial equity. Yet many communities are following regular government spending practices rather than assessing local needs or consulting with experts or people impacted, the article notes.