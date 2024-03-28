Helpline
    Overdose Deaths in 2022 Were at Record High, But Rate May be Levelling Off: Report

    By Partnership Staff
    March 2024

    The rate of overdose deaths in the United States in 2022 were at a record high, but there are signs the overdose rate may be leveling off after years of a steady rise, according to new government data.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 107,941 overdose deaths in 2022. This is only a slight increase from the number of overdose deaths the previous year, STAT reports. A large majority of overdose deaths were linked with fentanyl. As the number of fentanyl-related deaths have skyrocketed, the share of deaths involving other opioids such as heroin, prescription painkillers and methadone have decreased.

    Overdose deaths involving cocaine increased 12.3% from 2021 to 2022, while deaths involving methamphetamine rose 4%, the CDC found. There are also increasing racial disparities in overdose death rates. The report showed signs of overdose rates decreasing among young people, but increasing in older populations.

