A new study finds over-the-counter cannabidiol (CBD) products often contain more or less CBD than is indicated on the label, HealthDay reports.

CBD is a chemical in marijuana that does not create a high. CBD products include creams, patches and lotions, which are marketed to reduce pain or inflammation.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine tested 105 CBD products sold online and in retail stores. They found 89 (85%) of the 105 tested products listed the total amount of CBD in milligrams on the label. Of the 89 products, 16 (18%) contained less CBD than advertised, 52 (58%) contained more CBD than advertised and 21 (24%) were accurately labeled.

THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, was detected in 37 (35%) of the 105 products. All were within the legal limit of 0.3%.Four (11%) of those products were labeled as “THC free.”

“Misleading labels can result in people using poorly regulated and expensive CBD products instead of FDA approved products that are established as safe and effective for a given health condition,” study author Tory Spindle, Ph.D., said in a news release.