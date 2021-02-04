Recursos en Español icon Contact our helpline
    Oregon Drug Decriminalization Measure Takes Effect

    Oregon’s measure to decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine took effect this week, The Associated Press reports.

    In November voters passed the initiative, making Oregon the first state to decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs.

    The measure permits people arrested with small amounts of substances such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine to pay a $100 fine and attend an addiction recovery program. Under the new measure, addiction recovery centers must be available by October 1. Revenues from legalized marijuana will be used to fund the centers. Oregon approved legalized marijuana several years ago.

    The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission estimates that after decriminalization, about 3,700 fewer Oregonians will be convicted of felony or misdemeanor possession of controlled substances each year.

    Oregon also became the first state to legalize the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms.

