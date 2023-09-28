New York City health officials have reported more than 3,000 overdose deaths in 2022, the highest number since the department started keeping track in 2000.

Overdose deaths rose by 12% from 2021 to 2022, ABC News reports. Fentanyl was found in 81% of overdose deaths in the city.

According to the new data, Black and Latino New Yorkers had the highest rates of overdose death, and the largest increases in rate from 2021 to 2022.

The highest rate of overdose was among adults ages 55 to 64, followed by adults 45 to 54.

“If you use drugs, know someone who is using drugs, or might be around drug use, there are simple steps we can take,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a news release. “First, everyone should carry naloxone, get trained to use it and to recognize the signs of overdose. Second, no one should use or allow anyone else to use drugs alone. Third, if you use drugs, seek care, support and treatment; we have a range of options and harm reduction is the foundation. And lastly, everyone should have a candid, judgement-free conversation at your kitchen table about drugs and their danger. We’re all in this together.”