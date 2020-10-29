New Study Finds “Heat-Not-Burn” Cigarettes Can Be Harmful to Health

A new study suggests “heat-not-burn” tobacco products, often touted as a healthier replacement for cigarettes, may harm the heart.

Researchers at Louisiana State University reviewed studies of heat-not-burn products, such as IQOS from Philip Morris. They found the products were linked to high blood pressure, reduced dilation of blood vessels, stiffening of the arteries, increased heart rate and reduced heart function. Use of these products also was associated with an increased risk of arrhythmia, or abnormal heart rhythm, in people who have pacemakers, HealthDay reports. The findings come from an analysis of almost 50 human and rodent studies.

“Heat-not-burn devices are marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes for existing smokers. However, as we have learned from vaping and e-cigarettes, these products are very likely to be used by minors and never-smokers due to marketing, flavor options and lack of social stigma that is found with traditional cigarettes,” study co-author Jason Gardner said in a university news release.