Scientists evaluating more than 100 studies of alcohol consumption conclude that there are no significant health benefits to drinking moderately, ABC News reports.

The researchers looked at 107 studies involving more than 4.8 million participants in total. In their study published in JAMA Network Open, they found drinking a daily serving of alcohol of less than 1 ounce for women and 1.5 ounces for men increased the risk of death. People who drank more than 2 ounces of alcohol daily had the greatest risk of death – about 35% higher than people who drank more moderately.

The study found women’s increased risk of death from consistent drinking was higher than for men.

“Women experience alcohol differently than men because of biological factors. Even when drinking the same amount of alcohol, women will have higher blood alcohol levels, feel intoxicated more quickly and take longer to metabolize it,” Pat Aussem, associate vice president of consumer clinical content development for the Partnership to End Addiction, told HealthDay.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, moderate drinking is defined as one drink a day or less for women, and two drinks or less per day for men.