National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week Registration Opens

Registration is now open for National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week (NDAFW), to be held this year March 22-28.

NDAFW is a week-long health observance highlighting the science-based facts about how drugs and alcohol affect the brain and body. It is coordinated by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. NDAFW links students with scientists and other experts to counteract the myths about drugs and alcohol that teens get from the internet, social media, TV, movies, music or from friends.

NIDA has ideas and resources to support your virtual or socially distanced activities. The Partnership to End Addiction encourages families, policymakers, researchers and health care professionals to plan educational activities for youth in your community in recognition of NDAFW.

Register your event online, and read about five steps to hosting an NDAFW event. NIDA staff are available to help you plan a successful event. If you have questions about NDAFW, please contact Brian Marquis atbmarquis@nida.nih.gov.