More Women Trying Marijuana to Manage Menopause Symptoms

More women are trying marijuana to help ease their menopause symptoms, a survey of middle-aged female U.S. veterans finds.

The survey found about one-third of the veterans said they had either tried to treat their menopause symptoms with marijuana products, or planned to do so in the future, HealthDay reports.

Women used marijuana products most often to treat hot flashes and night sweats, the researchers reported at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society. The study did not specify which types of marijuana products the women used.

“These findings suggest that cannabis use for menopause symptom management is common, raising questions about the symptoms being targeted, and if this approach is helpful or harmful,” lead investigator Carolyn Gibson of the San Francisco VA Health Care System said in a news release.