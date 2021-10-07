More Than 2 Million U.S. Teens Vape, New Report Finds

More than 2 million U.S. middle school and high school students say they currently use e-cigarettes, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC found 11.3% of high school students and 2.8% of middle school students said they currently vape, CNN reports. The study found 85% of students who vape use flavored products, especially fruit, candy, mint and menthol flavors.

Among teens who reported using e-cigarettes, 27.6% of high school students and 8.3% of middle school students said they vaped daily.

“These data highlight the fact that flavored e-cigarettes are still extremely popular with kids. And we are equally disturbed by the quarter of high school students who use e-cigarettes and say they vape every single day,” Mitch Zeller, J.D., director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in a news release.