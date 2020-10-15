More College-Age Americans Choosing Not To Drink

The number of college-age Americans who are choosing not to consume alcohol is increasing, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Michigan School of Nursing found the number of adults ages 18 to 22 who abstained from drinking alcohol rose from 20% in 2002 to 28% in 2018, CNN reports.

Among young adults 18 to 22 who were not students, 30% did not drink, the study found. Alcohol use disorder among all young adults in this age group decreased by about half during the study period.

“We’re encouraged by the significant decreases in alcohol use disorder — for both college and non-college students,” study lead author Sean Esteban McCabe said in a university news release.

The study found the number of young adults using marijuana, either alone or with alcohol, has increased.