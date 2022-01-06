Many Unauthorized Flavored Vaping Products Remain on the Market: Report

Many flavored vaping products continue to be sold despite a federal judge’s ruling that should have led to them being pulled from the market, according to a report by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

A federal court set a deadline of September 9 for e-cigarette manufacturers to either receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their products, or to pull them from the market, HealthDay reports.

The FDA says it issued marketing denial orders for over one million flavored e-cigarette products. However, the agency has yet to issue decisions about e-cigarette products that have the largest market shares or are most popular with kids, such as Juul, Vuse Alto, NJOY, blu, Smok and Suorin, according to the new report.

Kid-friendly flavored e-cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids are still widely available online and in stores, the report found. Many websites continue to sell products in flavors such as Gummy Bear, Berry Crunch Cereal and Blueberry Lemonade.