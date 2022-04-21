A law that took effect last week allows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to regulate e-cigarette products that use synthetic nicotine.

The law targets several vaping companies including Puff Bar, which switched their formulas to laboratory-manufactured nicotine to avoid oversight by the FDA, according to the Associated Press. Puff Bar, which is sold in flavors such as banana, mango, strawberry and blueberry, has become the most popular e-cigarettes among teenagers, the article notes.

The company, under FDA pressure, announced it was stopping sales in 2020. In February 2021, the company announced it was re-launching its products using synthetic nicotine. Puff Bar’s marketing materials said the company’s products “do not contain tobacco or anything derived from tobacco.”

Under the new law, e-cigarette products using synthetic nicotine will be held to the same public health standards as other tobacco products. E-cigarette companies using synthetic nicotine must register with the FDA and submit their products for review within 30 days.