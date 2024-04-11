Helpline
Call 1.855.378.4373 to schedule a call time with a specialist or visit scheduler.drugfree.org
Helpline
Recursos en Español icon Get Support
Helpline
Call 1.855.378.4373 to schedule a call time with a specialist
Recursos en Español
bar bar bar

    Job Insecurity in Early Adulthood Linked to Alcohol-Related Illness Later in Life

    By Partnership Staff
    April 2024

    A new study finds job insecurity in early adulthood that is often linked to the “gig economy” is linked to an increased risk of a serious alcohol-related illness later in life, HealthDay reports.

    People who have poorly paid, insecure and unprotected work as freelancers or independent contractors are 43% more likely to develop an alcohol-related illness in subsequent years compared with their peers with full-time employment, the study found. These illnesses include mental and behavioral disorders caused by alcohol, alcoholic liver disease and alcohol toxicity, researchers reported in Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

    They analyzed data on almost 340,000 participants born between 1973 and 1976 who were taking part in a long-term Swedish study.

    “Young adulthood is a particularly sensitive period in life concerning the initiation and formation of health-related behaviors, such as alcohol use. Subsequently, young adults in precarious employment might use alcohol as a coping strategy for stress and form a habit of consuming larger quantities of alcohol compared with individuals in [standard employment] of the same age,” the researchers said in a journal news release.

    Partnership Staff

    Published

    April 2024