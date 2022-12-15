Federal regulators are proposing an update to federal treatment regulations for opioid use disorder, STAT reports. The update would make permanent COVID-era policies that allow take-home doses of methadone and the use of telehealth to access buprenorphine prescriptions.

The updated rules would eliminate a requirement that doctors with a special license to prescribe buprenorphine submit an annual report to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. They would also remove a requirement that patients must have an opioid use disorder for an entire year before being allowed to start treatment at a methadone clinic.

“These proposed federal rule changes will make it easier for people to access lifesaving treatment and to maintain their recovery,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said in a news release.

Public comment on the proposed regulatory changes may be made until February 14, 2023.