Federal Government Announces $30 Million Harm Reduction Program

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on Wednesday announced a $30 million harm reduction program to help address the nation’s substance use and overdose epidemic, Newsweek reports.

SAMHSA will distribute $10 million per year over the next three years. Grant recipients must use the funds to support harm reduction services. These could include the provision of sterile syringes, safe sex kits, prevention education about synthetic opioids and other substances, overdose prevention kits including naloxone distribution, peer worker engagement, medical services, case management and referral to treatment.

“The reality is, evidence-based harm reduction services are out of reach for far too many people,” National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta said in a news release. “Building on the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to expand evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery support services, this historic funding will help make harm reduction services more accessible, so we can meet people where they are and save lives.”