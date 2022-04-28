Federal 2022 Drug Control Strategy Focuses on Untreated Addiction and Trafficking

The Biden Administration unveiled the 2022 National Drug Control Strategy, which focuses on untreated addiction and drug trafficking, NBC News reports.

The strategy “instructs federal agencies to prioritize actions that will save lives, get people the care they need, go after drug traffickers’ profits, and make better use of data to guide all these efforts,” according to a White House fact sheet. These actions include expanding access to harm reduction interventions, such as drug test strips, syringe service programs and the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, who leads the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, told reporters those at greatest risk of overdose often aren’t able to access naloxone because of restrictions and lack of funding at the community level.

The strategy also directs federal agencies to expand efforts to prevent substance use among school-aged children and young adults, and support community-led coalitions implementing evidence-based prevention strategies across the country.