    FDA to Consider Approving Novel Nonaddictive Alternative to Opioids for Acute Pain

    By The Partnership
    January 2025

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will consider a novel drug for acute pain that could be a nonaddictive alternative to opioids, Politico reports.

    The drug, suzetrigine, is made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals. It would be the first selective sodium channel blocker approved for pain, the article notes. It targets specific pain signals in the body, allowing patients to maintain motor function. Vertex says that because suzetrigine does not affect the central nervous system directly, it would not cause patients to become addicted to it.

    What the cost of the medication for patients would be is unknown. Vertex continues to study suzetrigine’s effectiveness for treating chronic pain, an area with a higher need. Mid-stage study results released in December found it did not perform better than a placebo in treating sciatica.

    The FDA is scheduled to make a final call on Vertex’s application by January 30.

