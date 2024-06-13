The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week reversed their decision to ban products made by e-cigarette company Juul Labs, The Washington Post reports.

The FDA banned the sale of Juul products in June 2022, expressing concern about the health effects of e-cigarettes and flavored pods. Shortly after, in July 2022, they stayed the ban in order to conduct more research on the subject. In a press release, the agency now says that they have done a more comprehensive review of Juul’s applications and “gained more experience on various scientific issues regarding e-cigarette products.”

The FDA stressed that the move was not an approval of Juul’s requests to market products but instead returns those applications to the status of pending review. The move comes as the Supreme Court is scheduled on June 20 to discuss whether to weigh in on conflicting lower-court decisions involving FDA regulation of e-cigarette products for other companies.