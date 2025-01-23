The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the sale of Zyn nicotine pouches to help adult smokers quit or cut back on the number of cigarettes they smoke, AP reports.

The small synthetic fiber pouches containing nicotine are designed to be placed between a person’s gum and lip. Zyn does not contain tobacco, only nicotine and flavoring.

The FDA approved 20 pouch products. The approved flavors include cinnamon, citrus, coffee, cool mint, menthol, peppermint, spearmint and wintergreen. It is the first time regulators have allowed sales of nicotine pouches, the article notes. The pouches have been available for more than a decade as the agency reviewed data from Philip Morris, which makes Zyn.

In a news release, the FDA stated, “While today’s actions permit these specific tobacco products to be legally marketed in the U.S. to adults 21 and older, it does not mean these tobacco products are safe, nor are they ‘FDA approved.’ There is no safe tobacco product; youth should not use tobacco products and adults who do not use tobacco products should not start.”