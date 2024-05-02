The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous substance, AP reports.

The DEA proposal must still be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget. It would recognize the medical uses of cannabis. It would also acknowledge marijuana has less potential for misuse than other more dangerous substances. The proposal would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use, AP notes.

The proposal moves marijuana from its current classification as a Schedule I substance, along with heroin and LSD, to Schedule III, along with ketamine and some anabolic steroids. Schedule III substances are still subject to rules and regulations, the article notes.

After Office of Management and Budget review, the DEA will have a public comment period.

In October 2022, President Biden called for a review of federal marijuana law. He moved to pardon thousands of Americans convicted federally of simple possession of marijuana, and has called on governors and local leaders to take similar steps.