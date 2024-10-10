The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says a growing number of illegal online pharmacies are selling counterfeit pills made with fentanyl and methamphetamine, The Hill reports.

“As Americans increasingly turn to online pharmacies to purchase necessary medications, DEA is issuing this Public Safety Alert to warn of an increase in illegal online, often foreign-based websites that are deceptively targeting American consumers,” the DEA said in a news release.

The DEA said it has identified websites that are being operated in India and the Dominican Republic that purport to be legitimate but are working with drug traffickers to fulfill online orders with fake pills. Customers believe they are purchasing real pharmaceutical medications such as oxycodone, Adderall and Xanax, the DEA said.

These website operators are going to great lengths to make the websites look like legitimate online pharmacies, the DEA said. They offer 24-hour customer service, post online reviews and safety facts, and offer deep discounts to deceive customers into believing they were buying from a reputable business.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s BeSafeRx campaign page provides information on how to safely buy prescription medicines online and to locate a state-licensed online pharmacy.