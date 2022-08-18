Recursos en Español icon Get Support
    Combination of Meth and Opioid Use Drives Overdoses in Rural Communities

    August 2022

    People who combine meth and opioids are at greater risk of having a nonfatal overdose compared with those who use either substance alone, according to a new study of overdoses in rural U.S. communities.

    Researchers from the Oregon Health & Science University found 22% of people in rural communities who used both meth and opioids had a nonfatal overdose in the previous six months, compared with 14% who used opioids alone and 6% who used meth alone. Those using both substances reported the least access to treatment, and only 17% of those using meth had naloxone.

    The study included 3,048 people participating in the National Rural Opioid Initiative from 10 states who reported any past 30-day injection drug use or non-injection opioid use to get high, HealthDay reports.

    “Co-use of methamphetamine and opioids is associated with a big increased risk of overdose in rural communities,” study author Dr. Todd Korthuis said in a news release. “Some people view rural areas as immune to problems like drug use and overdose, but they’re not.”

