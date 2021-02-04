CBD Found Ineffective in Treating Cocaine Addiction

CBD products are not effective in treating cocaine addiction, according to a new study.

Researchers studied 78 people with cocaine addiction. Half of the participants were given 800 milligrams a day of CBD, a chemical in the cannabis plant. The other half were given a placebo. After 10 days in the hospital to detox, participants went home. They were assessed weekly for three months.

The study found CBD was not more effective than the placebo in reducing cravings for cocaine or lessening the risk of cocaine addiction relapse, HealthDay reports.

“Although it is safe and produces only mild side effects, CBD reduces neither the craving to use cocaine nor the risk of a user’s relapse after detoxification,” study author Violaine Mongeau-Pérusse said in a news release.