California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for a measure on the 2024 ballot that would fund a major expansion of housing and treatment for residents experiencing mental illness and substance use disorders, AP reports.

The measure would amend the state’s Mental Health Services Act (MHSA), leading to at least $1 billion each year in local assistance for housing and residential services for people experiencing mental illness and substance use disorders. The initiative could serve more than 10,000 people every year in residential-style settings that have on-site services, the governor said.

“This is the next step in our transformation of how California addresses mental illness, substance use disorders, and homelessness – creating thousands of new beds, building more housing, expanding services, and more,” Governor Newsom said in a news release. “People who are struggling with these issues, especially those who are on the streets or in other vulnerable conditions, will have more resources to get the help they need.”