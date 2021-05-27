Biggest Barriers to Substance Use Treatment: Access to In-Network Providers and Cost

A new poll finds the two largest obstacles for adults seeking substance use or mental health services are cost of treatment and availability of in-network providers.

The Bipartisan Policy Center and Morning Consult surveyed 2,200 adults about their experiences receiving mental health and substance use treatment services during the pandemic. They found 51% said affordability is the largest barrier to getting treatment, while 41% cited the availability of providers taking new patients.

The survey found nearly as many adults received substance use and mental health treatment through their primary care provider as they did from a behavioral health specialist during the pandemic. They were equally satisfied with their care from both types of providers.

“As the demand for mental health and addiction services continue to rise, it’s critical that policymakers design policies that make treatment options more affordable, more available and more flexible,” Marilyn Serafini, the Bipartisan Policy Center’s health project director, said in a news release.