The Biden administration announced plans to expand 24/7 mental health and substance use treatment throughout the country, AP News reports.

The government plans to award millions of dollars in grants to community behavior health clinics across the country that provide 24-hour care. These clinics are often underfunded and understaffed, despite the urgent need for services. Biden’s Covid-19 relief plans and gun violence bill signed into law this summer have also set aside funding for these clinics.

“With these additional funds, we’re delivering on President Biden’s commitment to strengthen mental and behavioral health for all Americans, including people living in our nation’s most vulnerable communities,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement. “Behavioral health is health. Period. There should be no distinction. This investment will bring us closer to that reality.”