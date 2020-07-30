Recursos en Español icon Contact our helpline
bar bar bar

    Americans Smoking More During Pandemic, Marlboro Maker Says

    Americans are smoking more during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to executives at Altria, which manufactures Marlboro cigarettes.

    Americans have more time to smoke, and have more money to pay for cigarettes because they are spending less on travel and entertainment, The Wall Street Journal reports.

    Increased unemployment benefits and stimulus checks have made it easier for low- and middle-income smokers to purchase cigarettes, according to Altria Chief Executive Billy Gifford.“Fewer social engagements allow for more tobacco-use occasions,” he told analysts on an earnings call.

    In the wake of federal restrictions on e-cigarette flavors, Americans are switching back from vaping devices to traditional cigarettes, according to Altria.

    Before the pandemic, Altria expected U.S. cigarette unit sales to decline this year by 4% to 6%. Now they expect sales to fall by 2% to 3.5%. Marlboro accounts for 43% of all cigarettes sold in the U.S.

    By Partnership Staff
    July 2020

    Partnership Staff

    Published

    July 2020

    We use cookies to improve your experience and serve you relevant information. To learn more, read our privacy policy.
    I accept