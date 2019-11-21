White House Announces Trump Will Host Meeting on Vaping

November 21, 2019 by Partnership News Service Staff

The White House announced President Trump will host a meeting Friday on vaping, Reuters reports. The meeting will include representatives from the e-cigarette industry and public health groups, according to a spokesperson.

Trump previously said his administration would release its position on vaping last week, but did not do so, the article notes.

In September, President Trump announced he had directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes. The White House revised that plan after pushback from conservative groups, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported earlier this month that the Trump Administration was expected to ban all flavored e-cigarettes except for menthol and tobacco.

This week the American Medical Association called for a total ban on all e-cigarettes and vaping products that do not meet FDA approval as cessation tools.

How to Talk With Your Kids About Vaping [GUIDE]

Vaping’s popularity exploded seemingly overnight, and it took many parents and families by surprise. Vaping, or Juuling as it is often referred to by teens and young adults (named after a popular vape device called JUUL), is the inhaling and exhaling of an aerosol produced by using a vape device.

Learn more
vaping-guide
11-21-2019 E-Cigarettes & Vaping

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Please leave a comment below to contribute to the discussion. If you have a specific question, please contact a Parent Specialist, who will provide you with one-on-one help.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *