White House Announces Trump Will Host Meeting on Vaping

The White House announced President Trump will host a meeting Friday on vaping, Reuters reports. The meeting will include representatives from the e-cigarette industry and public health groups, according to a spokesperson.

Trump previously said his administration would release its position on vaping last week, but did not do so, the article notes.

In September, President Trump announced he had directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes. The White House revised that plan after pushback from conservative groups, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported earlier this month that the Trump Administration was expected to ban all flavored e-cigarettes except for menthol and tobacco.

This week the American Medical Association called for a total ban on all e-cigarettes and vaping products that do not meet FDA approval as cessation tools.