Vaping or Smoking Raises Risk of Coronavirus Complications, NYC Mayor Says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that smoking or vaping increases the risk of complications from coronavirus, Reuters reports.

“If you are a smoker or a vaper that does make you more vulnerable,” de Blasio said at a press conference. “If you are a smoker or a vaper this is a very good time to stop that habit and we will help you.”

At a press conference, de Blasio noted people over the age of 50, as well as those with heart disease, lung disease, cancer, a compromised immune system or diabetes also face increased risks.

The New York Times noted that one of the possible reasons coronavirus may disproportionately affect older men in China is that more than half of Chinese men smoke, compared with just over 2% of women.