Vaping or Smoking Raises Risk of Coronavirus Complications, NYC Mayor Says

Alcoholics Anonymous May Increase Abstinence Compared With Other Treatments
Alcoholics Anonymous appears to be more effective than other established treatments for alcohol use disorder, a new analysis of research suggests.
Vaping’s popularity exploded seemingly overnight, and it took many parents and families by surprise. Vaping, or Juuling as it is often referred to by teens and young adults (named after a popular vape device called JUUL), is the inhaling and exhaling of an aerosol produced by using a vape device.