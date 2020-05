A new study estimates that as many as 75,000 additional people in the United States could die from drug or alcohol misuse and suicide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The isolation, pain and suffering from the pandemic, along with unprecedented economic failure and massive unemployment, are increasing deaths of despair, according to the researchers from Well Being Trust and the Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine and Primary Care.

Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, Assistant Secretary at Department of Health and Human Services, told USA Today, “We see very troubling signs across the nation. There’s more substance abuse, more overdoses, more domestic violence and neglect and abuse of children.” She said the agency is asking for more funds for services to deal with the expected surge of mental health and addiction treatment.