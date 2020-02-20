Some Vape Shop Owners Switch From Flavored E-Liquids to CBD Oil and Kratom

More Than One-Fourth of Opioid Poisonings Involve Children and Teens: Study
More than one-fourth of opioid poisonings involve children and teens, and they have become increasingly severe in recent years, according to new research.
Vaping’s popularity exploded seemingly overnight, and it took many parents and families by surprise. Vaping, or Juuling as it is often referred to by teens and young adults (named after a popular vape device called JUUL), is the inhaling and exhaling of an aerosol produced by using a vape device.