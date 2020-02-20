Some Vape Shop Owners Switch From Flavored E-Liquids to CBD Oil and Kratom

Vape shop owners in New Jersey must decide whether to close or to start selling items such as CBD oil and kratom, in the wake of the state’s new legislation outlawing all nicotine vaping liquids other than those flavored to taste like tobacco.

New Jersey banned all fruit- and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes and cartridges, as well as most nicotine-infused liquids used in hand-held vaping devices. The law also bans disposable e-cigarettes like Puff Bars, which have packaged nicotine cartridges that cannot be reloaded. Many teens are switching from Juul to disposable e-cigarettes, The New York Times reports.

Massachusetts adopted similar legislation in November. Cities including New York and San Francisco have outlawed many vaping products.

New federal rules ban the sale of fruit- and dessert-flavored e-cigarette cartridges. But they allow vape shops to continue selling liquids used in open-tank systems.