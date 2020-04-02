Report: 1.6 Million Americans Reported Past-Year Meth Use

Addiction Experts Say Coronavirus Isolation is Trigger for Relapse
Addiction experts say they are worried the isolation required to combat the coronavirus pandemic is a national relapse trigger, The New York Times reports.
Whether you are a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, sibling or other caregiver — our Helpline is here for you and anyone else playing a supportive role in the life of a young person struggling with drug or alcohol use.
Our trained and caring specialists are ready to listen, help you find answers and make an action plan to help your loved one.