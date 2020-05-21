Number of Opioid Deaths May be Much Higher Than Previously Believed

New Synthetic Opioid, Mixed With Cocaine, Detected in Overdose Cases
Health officials in Illinois and Indiana say a new synthetic opioid appears to be linked to some overdose cases, USA Today reports.
A variety of drugs and drug combinations carry the risk of fatal overdose. Emergency protocol for any suspected overdose includes calling 911. However, in the case of opioids, which includes heroin and prescription pain medications like Vicodin, OxyContin and Percocet, naloxone (also known by the brand name Narcan) can reverse an overdose, potentially saving a loved one’s life.