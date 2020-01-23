JUUL Use Among Older Teens and Young Adults Soars

States Can Now Use Federal Opioid Funds to Tackle Meth and Cocaine
A spending bill passed by Congress late last year allows states to use funds earmarked for the opioid crisis to be used instead to tackle the surge in meth and cocaine use, The New York Times reports.
Fr. Jack Kearney, M.Div., CATC IV, CATE
Another nonsensical article.
This just shows that kids are experimenting, just as they do with lots of forbidden fruit. The only statistics that matter are: 1. Teen smoking has gone down. 2. The number of teens who vape regularly is less than 2%.
The fact that they refer to vaping as “tobacco” when it actually does not contain tobacco shows they are beholden to a political bias, not a scientific one. Why do we let bureaucrats and lawyers dictate pharmacology?