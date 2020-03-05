House Passes Bill to Ban Sale of Flavored Cigarettes and E-Cigarette Liquids

Opioid-Related Deaths May be Undercounted: Study
There may have been almost 100,000 more opioid-related overdoses between 1999 and 2016 than reported due to incomplete death records, a new study suggests.
