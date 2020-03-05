House Passes Bill to Ban Sale of Flavored Cigarettes and E-Cigarette Liquids

March 5, 2020 by Partnership News Service Staff
e-cigarette and e-liquid vaping

The U.S. House passed a bill to ban the sale of flavored cigarettes and e-cigarette liquids, The New York Times reports.

The measure is designed to reduce the epidemic of youth vaping, the article notes. The bill would ban menthol in all cigarettes. It was opposed by some civil rights groups and African-American legislators, who said it could lead to over-policing in their communities.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader who represents the tobacco-producing state of Kentucky, has not indicated whether he will bring the bill up for a vote in the Senate.

Last month, President Trump announced a partial ban that would include the sale of most flavored e-cigarette cartridges, but would exempt menthol and other tobacco flavors.

